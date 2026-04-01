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Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton to get power unit upgrade as software issue discovered

Lewis Hamilton looking shocked at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton to get power unit upgrade as software issue discovered

The latest F1 headlines delivered straight to your door

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are hoping a power unit change will come their way, but may have to wait until the F1 race weekend in Barcelona.

Ferrari have taken a step up in 2026 but they are no match for championship leaders Mercedes. Here's what's in the pipeline to help them progress.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull F1 boss reveals plan to keep Max Verstappen happy

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has revealed his plan to keep Max Verstappen happy amid rumours he could leave the sport entirely.

Verstappen and Red Bull could only manage a best finish of eighth place at the Japanese Grand Prix, after the Dutchman was knocked out in Q2 on the Saturday.

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George Russell ruined by software bug at Japanese Grand Prix

The reason behind George Russell's struggles at the Japanese Grand Prix have been unveiled by a Mercedes chief.

Not only did Russell have to watch his younger team-mate win at Suzuka, but also had to concede his championship lead to Kimi Antonelli after a fourth place finish for the Brit.

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Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced

Mercedes and Red Bull (and Audi) will have something in common very soon thanks to a brand new deal.

So long Castore, there's a new sportswear brand in town.

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How Lewis Hamilton spent break with A-list star

How seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton spent his winter break may not have been so different from your own...at least in some ways.

Besides the company, the multi-millionaire lifestyle and all that sets Hamilton apart from us ordinary Joes, he too enjoyed playing board games over the Christmas break.

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How NOT to get out of an F1 car as Gabriel Bortoleto takes out rival

F1, your chance to earn £250 and a moderately witty remark from Harry Hill has arrived - courtesy of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Every day we praise the F1 gods for placing onboard camera in all 22 of their cars, whether it gives us a glimpse into Max Verstappen's latest meltdown or Ferrari's strategy blunders.

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Max Verstappen ditches F1 boredom for more Nurburgring action

While his Red Bull team take part in the 2027 Pirelli tyre test at Suzuka, Max Verstappen is already back in Europe and at the Nurburgring.

Another F1 weekend, another lesson in disaster for Red Bull and Verstappen who could only manage eighth place. So, you'll forgive the champion for heading back to Germany and into a GT car.

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