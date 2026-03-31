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Max Verstappen, NLS, 2025, generic, Nordschleife

Max Verstappen ditches F1 boredom for more Nurburgring action

Max Verstappen, NLS, 2025, generic, Nordschleife — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen ditches F1 boredom for more Nurburgring action

Verstappen was spotted at the Nurburgring while Red Bull test at Suzuka

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen has wasted no time leaving Suzuka for Germany after the four-time F1 champion was spotted at the Nurburgring.

We're only three rounds into the 2026 championship, and the biggest storyline after the Japanese Grand Prix was the probability that Verstappen could retire altogether - and would become the youngest champion to do so if he leaves at the end of this year.

Verstappen has made himself clear. It's not Red Bull's lack of competitiveness (although a title-winning car would help) that has catalysed his avalanche of ill opinion, but the new cars themselves.

The Dutchman's post-race interview with the BBC made his feelings particularly clear, hitting out at how F1 was now 'anti-racing' and that his current predicament 'isn't healthy'. Coupled with reports from the Dutch media he's 'seriously considering' retirement, then it paints a concerning picture for Red Bull.

Contrast that with his appearance at the Nurburgring the week prior to Suzuka, where his No.3 team won on track and were later disqualified, it's clear where Verstappen finds a greater source of enjoyment.

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Verstappen heads to the Nurburgring

And just 48 hours after the Japanese GP, Verstappen has returned to the Nurburgring where his No.3 Mercedes-AMG was spotted flying round the circuit on a rather cold morning in Germany.

Verstappen appeared to be taking part in a private test in the Red Bull branded car, as he gears up towards his 24 hours debut at the Nurburgring in May.

The race cancellations in April have opened up the possibility for Verstappen to contest further NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) races, although he has not confirmed any further participation.

A brief skittering of snow could even be seen at the track, despite official summer time starting in Europe last weekend (pray for your friends in the Northern Hemisphere).

Red Bull test at Suzuka

Meanwhile, Verstappen's Red Bull F1 team remained at Suzuka, where they embarked on the 2027 tyre test for suppliers Pirelli.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will both take part in the test, with Isack Hadjar said to be the only driver in the RB22 for the entirety of the test. There were rumours that reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda would jump into Verstappen's car, but there has been no confirmation the Japanese star will be in action.

Racing Bulls are likely to field their current lineup of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson for the two-day test, which will take place Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 suspect Mercedes skullduggery with new engine trick

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