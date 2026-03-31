F1 News Today: Toto Wolff reveals all on Christian Horner as new Aston Martin details emerge

Toto Wolff dished the details on his former F1 rival Christian Horner as rumours continue to swirl about a comeback for the former Red Bull team principal.

Their rivalry dominated the Drive to Survive era, but here's what Wolff really thinks about a return to the paddock for Horner.

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Honda reveal stunning new Aston Martin detail which changes everything

A new detail has emerged from Honda's president that could make matters worse for Aston Martin in 2026.

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A lack of pace and those vibrations has created an almighty task for the team to conquer in 2026, but an additional problem has recently come to light.

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Red Bull hit by another major exit as key Verstappen ally quits struggling F1 team

Red Bull will reportedly have to contend with another exit, this time on four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's side of the garage.

In recent times, several key figures behind Red Bull championship success have departed, including high profile names such as Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and, of course, Christian Horner.

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Max Verstappen at scene of Japanese GP media pen damage

Max Verstappen isn't just an F1 driver. He's also a part-time building inspector and he found one structure at the Japanese Grand Prix lacking.

How do you unwind after three opening races as bad as Verstappen's? A stiff G&T? Offload to the nearest microphone? Kick the living daylights out of a pillar (allegedly)? How about all of the above?

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Rattled George Russell is being schooled by rivals and his F1 title dream is already fracturing

George Russell entered the 2026 F1 season as favourite for the world championship, following a pre-season where Mercedes looked the clear pick of the field.

Since the Australian GP, Russell has gone off the boil. He struggled at the Chinese Grand Prix, eventually finishing behind Antonelli in another Mercedes one-two.

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