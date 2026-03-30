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Max Verstappen frowning up at an inset of Max Verstappen looking cheeky

Max Verstappen at scene of Japanese GP media pen damage

Max Verstappen frowning up at an inset of Max Verstappen looking cheeky — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen at scene of Japanese GP media pen damage

Ain't that a kick in the media pen wall

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen isn't just an F1 driver. He's also a part-time building inspector and he found one structure at the Japanese Grand Prix lacking.

How do you unwind after three opening races as bad as Verstappen's? A stiff G&T? Offload to the nearest microphone? Kick the living daylights out of a pillar (allegedly)? How about all of the above?

The pillar holding up the media pen at Suzuka had as much integrity as the new F1 rules, which was exposed when a massive hole in the structure was photographed and then shared on social media.

It wasn't just the hole that caught attention (yes, we're only on day one of the spring break content), but also the driver at the scene of the crime. Max Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

Can I kick it? No, but Max Verstappen can!

Lewis Hamilton's post-race interview served as the perfect window to watch Verstappen's mischief unfold. As he waited for his own interview begin, the Dutchman could be seen eyeing up the big grey pillar and giving it a kick.

Now, we don't know whether the hole was caused by Verstappen's kick or whether the Dutchman was simply pointing to a pre-existing flaw, and we are in no position legally to deem it be one case or the other.

What we can say for certain is (can we? Can we really be certain of anything anymore?) that there was a hole, and if Verstappen was responsible it's un-hole-y behaviour from the champion.

Countdown for Miami Grand Prix: 34 Days, five hours, 56 minutes, at time of writing.

READ MORE: Bearman medical update announced after terrifying 300kph crash

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