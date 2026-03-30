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Horner, Wolff, socials

'Things happened which even I cannot comprehend': Toto Wolff tells all on Christian Horner

Horner, Wolff, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

'Things happened which even I cannot comprehend': Toto Wolff tells all on Christian Horner

Wolff lifted the lid on his former rival

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Toto Wolff has delivered a tell all interview about former F1 rival and boss Christian Horner...and he didn't hold back.

Wolff versus Horner was one of the fiercest rivalries to emerge from the Drive to Survive era, but it all came to an end in 2025 when the 52-year-old was sacked by Red Bull.

Since then Horner's has been looking for a way back into the F1 paddock, with Alpine emerging as the most likely team to acquire the team boss's signature - while names like Audi and Aston Martin have also been listed in connection to Horner.

Otro Capital are reportedly looking to sell their 24 per cent stake in the team, which would be perfect for Horner who wants a degree of ownership in his next venture. Mercedes however, could ruin this comeback for the Brit, as it has also been rumoured they are interested in purchasing the stake.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

What does Wolff think about Horner?

Speaking to the UK's Press Association, Wolff discussed the chances of a Horner return and also claimed he's 'broken quite a lot of glass'.

Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee at Red Bull in 2024, but was cleared of any allegations on two separate occasions.

Wolff said: "He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm.

"Over those years it was just too intense, too fierce, and things happened which even today I cannot comprehend why he has done them.

"I don't know if he is finding his way back, and in which function. I certainly don't wish him bad. And we need to give each other credit. There are not many team principals who have done what he has done."

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

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F1 Mercedes Christian Horner Toto Wolff

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