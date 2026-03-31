How Lewis Hamilton spent break with A-list star

What the champion was up to during the break

How seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton spent his winter break may not have been so different from your own...at least in some ways.

Besides the company, the multi-millionaire lifestyle and all that sets Hamilton apart from us ordinary Joes, he too enjoyed playing board games over the Christmas break.

Although, while some of us spent Christmas with their borderline overweight cat and a Perry Como record, Hamilton was in the company of one A-List star.

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Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her role in The Queen's Gambit, attended the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend with her Super Mario co-stars after their press tour in Japan.

Taylor-Joy accompanied Lewis Hamilton in the paddock and even made an appearance on the grid, where she was interviewed by the world media including Sky Sports and Viaplay.

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Monopoly is where he shines

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster on the grid, Taylor-Joy revealed how she spent the Christmas break with Hamilton, and said: "We've played chess over Christmas. It took many days."

When asked who won she responded: "Lewis. I'm dead serious. We're both very competitive though. He's been teaching me backgammon. Monopoly is where he really shines. I don't think he's forgiven me for our last monopoly match."

Taylor-Joy also starred alongside co-stars Jack Black and Chris Pratt on the grid, where they were interviewed by Sky Sports presenters Jenson Button and Natalie Pinkham.

Button then asked the question Taylor-Joy has been waiting to be asked for her whole life. If you were to give a mushroom booster to any driver on this grid, who would that be?

To this she, naturally, responded Hamilton, before Pratt and Black did what they do best and siphoned the attention back towards themselves.

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