Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari to receive power unit 'boost' in Barcelona

Ferrari are no match for Mercedes at present

Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the Ferrari gang will reportedly receive a power unit 'boost' in Barcelona, according to the Italian F1 media.

Ferrari's power unit is currently no match for the Mercedes monster with concerns at Maranello that once McLaren cure their gremlins, they will usurp the Scuderia as the second-best team.

Development then will be key over the enforced spring break, which will extend throughout April due to race cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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One such lifeline for Ferrari could come from the FIA, with ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) being made available to power unit manufacturers every six races.

Manufacturers can receive ADUO if their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Performance Index is at least two per cent but less than four per cent below the best-performing ICE.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is confident they will receive such aid, although recent reports suggest Mercedes are deliberately holding back their potential to ensure their rival doesn't meet this threshold.

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When would Ferrari power unit boost arrive?

One of the main concerns is when 'the sixth round' and the delivery of ADUO for qualifying manufacturers will be.

Prior to the race cancellations, Miami was the sixth round but now serves as the fourth. Subsequently, the Monaco Grand Prix now acts as the sixth round of the season and therefore would be when manufacturers will be eligible for ADUO.

As things currently stand, if Ferrari were to qualify for ADUO in Monaco they would see a power unit upgrade for the following race in Barcelona.

Corriere della Sera report that 'a new, boosted power unit is expected in mid-June in Barcelona'. It continues that the enforced break hasn't worked out well for Ferrari, who 'didn't want to stop for more than a month' because they had planned 'major updates', where track time is crucial.

The report also continues that Maranello have opted for 'slightly larger batteries' for their Ferrari power unit, which they hope will pay off further down the line.

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