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Verstappen and Russell at press conference after Montreal race

Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced

Verstappen and Russell at press conference after Montreal race — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes partner will team up with Max Verstappen as £23million deal announced

Max Verstappen has an exciting partnership to look forward to...if he doesn't retire first

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen could be set to team up with a major Mercedes F1 partner according to reports in German media.

It is safe to say the four-time champion is not enjoying the new chassis and power unit regulations brought into F1 for 2026 and beyond, with his new Red Bull allegedly overweight whilst Mercedes have made it clear they are the championship frontrunners.

The Dutchman even admitted at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix where he finished P8 that he was 'seriously considering' retiring at the end of the year, having previously described the experience of driving his new Red Bull as 'emotionally draining'.

But news coming from Germany may just be enough to keep Verstappen interested in staying in F1 for at least another season, as a recent report from Bild has revealed German apparel giants adidas are set to become a partner of Red Bull from 2027.

adidas already provides the official F1 kit for Mercedes and Audi, click here to browse their eye-catching collections, new for 2026.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

Red Bull set for exciting adidas F1 partnership

adidas entered the highly competitive F1 merchandise market in 2025 when they first partnered up with Mercedes, designing and providing an exclusive range which focused on combining performance and style.

The iconic three-stripes can now be seen throughout the paddock as the entire Mercedes squad including drivers, mechanics, engineers and even Toto Wolff all model adidas kit, with last weekend's unconventional Japanese GP look designed by Yohji Yamamoto, as part of their stylish sub-label Y-3.

When German automotive giants Audi announced they would be taking over the F1 team formerly known as Sauber, adidas also jumped on the opportunity to provide their official team kit, with the Audi x adidas F1 2026 collection some of the most attractive team apparel on offer this season.

And now it seems Red Bull are the latest F1 team to make the switch to adidas, with the energy drink having just released a new look for this season with current kit provider Castore.

The British premium sportswear brand is also the official technical kit partner for England Rugby, and provides F1 teamwear for Alpine in 2026.

But after losing McLaren as a client to fellow F1 kit provider PUMA, Castore look set to part ways with Red Bull, who they have provided teamwear for in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2023.

The report from German tabloid BILD read: "The contract between the two brands [adidas and Red Bull] is expected to run for at least three years and bring the racing team around 27 million euros per season," a figure which translates to around £23million.

Mercedes and Audi are also believed to be receiving a similar sum from the Bavarian company after striking up a partnership with both the German-affiliated teams.

Though the news concerning Red Bull and their future F1 kit partner has not been officially announced, adidas spokesman Oliver Bruggen told BILD: "We generally do not participate in rumors and speculation."

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Adidas Castore

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