Lewis Hamilton FINALLY broke F1 podium curse, and Ferrari kit is already selling out

It seems Ferrari had a sneaky suspicion that Lewis Hamilton would finally break his F1 podium curse with the Scuderia at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, with the Italian squad having already released exclusive merchandise to commemorate the Shanghai race weekend.

Having gone 27 painful race weekends without a grand prix podium (25 of them with Ferrari) Hamilton finally brought an end to his F1 podium drought on Sunday, delighting fans of the British legend who had begun to think the day might never come.

And fans are already clearing the virtual rails of Ferrari's newest teamwear replica collection as a result of the stunning top-three finish for the 105-time grand prix winner.

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There is no better time for Hamilton's loyal supporters to get behind him at Ferrari, with hopes of grand prix victories and potentially even that illusive eighth championship well and truly alive.

To celebrate, I'm going to guide you through some of my top picks for the No.44 driver's official merchandise and Ferrari teamwear looks on sale via the F1 Store.

Check out my favourites below.

CHINESE GP RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton secures best Ferrari result, star takes historic win

Best Hamilton F1 merch as champion returns to podium

What better place to start than Ferrari's special edition 2026 Chinese GP replica teamwear, worn by Hamilton himself in the cooldown room ahead of his podium return last Sunday.

See the full kit details and shop links below, among some of my recent favourite pieces of official Hamilton merch.

Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Lewis Hamilton Special Edition Shanghai GP Cap - Red: £45

Hamilton's exclusive Chinese GP Ferrari F1 cap is the perfect piece of merchandise to commemorate the champion's return to the grand prix podium.

At just £2 more than a regular Ferrari F1 hat, this is not just a reasonably priced piece of team kit, but also one that may just increase in value to Ferrari fans depending on when the 41-year-old next steps on the podium.

Whether you're a hat person or not, this Chinese GP special edition cap is the perfect way to celebrate Hamilton's first grand prix podium in red, click here to shop the cap, which features Hamilton's iconic 44 driver number.

The Scuderia's 'plum' colour scheme adopted for the Shanghai sprint is certainly eye catching, and following Hamilton's podium, the special edition Chinese GP t-shirt has already sold out. You'll need to move fast to secure a hat while stocks last, but keep an eye on the PUMA website, Ferrari's official apparel partner, for more stock.

To shop new 2026 Chinese GP merch across the F1 Store, click here.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Special Edition Shanghai GP Hoodie - Plum: £117

The same colour-best effect is used on the back of this exclusive Chinese GP hoodie, which was worn by Hamilton during the first sprint weekend of the season.

This half-zip design comes in a regular fit and has elasticated cuffs, with a hem mesh lining inside the hoodie, which is 100 per cent cotton knitted.

Be warned, sizes are already limited after Hamilton's Chinese GP podium, so click here to get yours while stocks last.

Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton T-Shirt - Unisex- £36

The item that die-hard Hamilton fans have all been waiting for, a Ferrari-branded top with the seven-time champion's surname across the back of it.

This baseball-style ringer tee also includes the British legend's iconic No.44 in bold white text underneath his name and features a No.44 signed graphic on the front of the item.

The new t-shirt is available in red while stocks last for just £36, click here to shop.

Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton 60 x 90 Flag: £23

Got any grand prix trips of your own planned this season? This signed Hamilton Ferrari flag is the perfect race weekend companion, ideal for waving from the grandstands or from your sofa as you watch the champion race in his new SF-26.

To make sure you're prepared to show your support for Hamilton this year, click here to buy the flag.

Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 Lewis Hamilton 2025 Poster: £65

Not everyone is a wearable merch kind of fan, and that I respect.

Thankfully, Hamilton's move to Maranello is finally paying off and any members of the British racer's fanbase can now proudly display images of the champion in the Ferrari cockpit on the walls of their home.

This timeless Scuderia Ferrari poster shows Hamilton in his instantly recognisable bright yellow helmet, which acts as a striking contrast to the Rosso Corsa of the Ferrari F1 machinery.

To pick up your Hamilton Ferrari F1 poster, click here.

Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet: £79.99

Finally, it wouldn't be a roundup of my favourite Hamilton mech pieces without giving a shoutout to the exciting new Ferrari Hamilton LEGO helmet kit, which is available to order now as part of the new LEGO Editions range.

This set is suitable for fans from the age of 14 and above and promises hours of fun thanks to the 884 pieces it requires to be built.

The iconic Ferrari Modena yellow helmet model comes with printed decorations, including Hamilton's unique No. 44, a signature plaque and a Hamilton minifigure, making for a perfect display model once built.

Click here to pre-order the Hamilton LEGO F1 helmet, which will be shipped on May 1, 2026.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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