McLaren deal 'ENDS early' as rival F1 team swoops

McLaren Formula 1 team have reportedly ended a contract early which was initially expected to run until at least 2026.

According to a report from SportBusiness, the papaya outfit have cut short their contract with British sportswear brand Castore, with a rival F1 team allegedly swooping in to replace them next year.

Castore currently provide classic team kit for McLaren, with star driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri frequently modelling the team kit with Castore's logo on it across race weekends.

Castore also provide team wear for Red Bull and most recently, Alpine, but SportBusiness has claimed American outfit Haas will be signing on to join the collection for 2026 with McLaren reportedly opting to hand their merchandise rights over to PUMA in a new multi-year deal.

The report stated: "There was a mutual break clause between McLaren and Castore which would come into effect after the 2026 campaign if enacted in 2025.

"McLaren did just that earlier this year, and it is understood an agreement was then reached to bring the deal to a close at the end of this year instead."

McLaren declined to comment when approached by GPFans and Haas have also been contacted for comment.

Will McLaren follow in Ferrari's footsteps?

Zak Brown's brand have allegedly set their sights on PUMA who have seen success with Ferrari this season over their off-track team kit.

As the first Lewis Hamilton merch in red flew off the shelves, the German sports label were met with an overwhelming demand from fans who sold out the first Hamilton 44 Ferrari cap on multiple occasions.

Should the rumours of PUMA's new deal with McLaren prove true, the fashion brand should prepare for a similar level of demand as the popularity of the papaya driver duo rises, especially if Norris or Piastri manage to bring home the drivers' championship for the British team at the end of this year.

