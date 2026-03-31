How NOT to get out of an F1 car as Gabriel Bortoleto takes out rival

F1, your chance to earn £250 and a moderately witty remark from Harry Hill has arrived - courtesy of Gabriel Bortoleto.

Every day we praise the F1 gods for placing onboard camera in all 22 of their cars, whether it gives us a glimpse into Max Verstappen's latest meltdown or Ferrari's strategy blunders.

But, if it's a hearty chuckle you're after on your daily doomscroll, then look no further than Audi (yes, really) as a reminder that somewhere, always, there is someone doing something more embarrassing than you.

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It seemed simple enough; stepping out of your cockpit, joining your racing pals for some weighing, then go and answer some questions before you take your private jet home. Yet, somehow, Bortoleto managed to get it so so wrong.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen at breaking point as journalists demand FIA action

Flash! Bang! Wallop! (What a picture)

The minute you deviate from your normal routine it spells disaster, and Bortoleto opted to showboat when he jumped out of his Audi at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bortoleto teetered on the summit of his halo before quickly losing his balance and flinging himself into the path of a Cadillac team member, who for one terrifying second probably thought a wildcat had pounced upon him.

The Audi driver then tumbled onto the ground clinging onto the Cadillac team member, before he rose and walked away like nothing had happened. Jokes on you Gabi, it's forever immortalised in some pixels on social media for us all to laugh at for eternity a couple of seconds.

Now for the big question? Who gets the £250? Should it be Bortoleto? After all he performed the comedy fall with such elegance. Or should it be F1? Who own the video and all rights to distribute it. Once again, You've Been Framed confounds us with another ethical dilemma.

READ MORE: F1 star's crash leaves George Russell fuming: 'Unbelievable'

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