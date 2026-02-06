Sky Sports F1 announce Bahrain testing schedule: Dates, times and how to watch

Sky Sports have released their full coverage schedule for the official 2026 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Next week, all 11 teams are expected to take to the track in Sakhir following the five-day shakedown in Barcelona in January, where Lewis Hamilton topped the unofficial timesheets in his new Ferrari.

With new regulations coming into play this season, both old and new constructors' have been given three-times the amount of testing time that was offered ahead of last season in order to iron out any issues and quirks they may experience with their new machinery.

But despite the 2026 rules reset being one of the most comprehensive regulations changes in the modern history of the sport, there have so far been no major technical mishaps.

Williams were the only F1 team to not attend the Barcelona shakedown at all after instead opting to conduct a series of tests of their own, including a VTT programme ahead of their trip to Bahrain.

Aston Martin only made it onto the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for two of the maximum three days on offer, while every other team completed three days of running.

How to watch F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season testing

The first round of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit will mark the first time that any 2026 pre-season testing has been broadcast live to fans following the controversial decision for the Barcelona shakedown to take place behind closed doors.

But despite the initial reports that both Bahrain testing stints would be available for fans to tune into, Sky Sports F1 will actually only be broadcasting the final hour of track action next week.

From February 11 until February 13, teams and drivers will take to the track for testing between 10am and 7pm local time (AST) which translates to 7am until 4pm GMT.

Sky F1 have taken to social media ahead of the first round of Bahrain testing to share their full broadcasting schedule for week one, confirming that only the final hour will be broadcast live at 3pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

But never fear, in the evening on all three days fans can also expect a testing wrap show and the return of Ted's Notebook, hosted by beloved pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Below is the full schedule for week one of Bahrain 2026 pre-season testing, as confirmed by Sky Sports F1.

Bahrain Week 1 Testing Schedule Date Time Event February 11 15:00 Day 1 final hour February 11 20:00 Testing Wrap February 11 20:30 Ted’s Testing Notebook February 12 15:00 Day 2 final hour February 12 20:00 Testing Wrap February 12 20:30 Ted’s Testing Notebook February 13 15:00 Day 3 final hour February 13 20:00 Testing Wrap February 13 20:30 Ted’s Testing Botebook

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

All 11 F1 teams will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

