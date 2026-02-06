Lewis Hamilton's chances of a Ferrari exit in 2026 have been addressed by an F1 insider.

A fresh start awaits Hamilton in 2026, with new rules, cars, race engineer and management, in a bid for the 41-year-old to once again find himself fighting at the front.

The SF-26 will be the first Ferrari car driven by Hamilton with his own DNA injected into the design, but will this be enough to restore him to the championship fight?

Not only was Ferrari's performance an issue in 2025, but so too was Hamilton's own pace, particularly in comparison to seven-time podium sitter (total in 2025) and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Nevertheless, Hamilton has returned to F1 with positive outlook and set the fastest time of the Barcelona shakedown, admitting the feeling in the car was better than last year and he was having 'fun' again.

Will Hamilton leave F1 in 2026?

Testing remains exactly that, and the true competitive order will not be established until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, but one paddock figure remains concerned about Hamilton's longevity with Ferrari.

F1 photographer and insider Kym Illman recently discussed Hamilton's future, and suggested that if he is in the midfield again this year, he could part ways with Ferrari.

"Lewis Hamilton. He struggled last year,” Illman said on his YouTube channel.

“Now he does get a new race engineer this year and I’m not sure how much difference a race engineer makes. I think Lewis is in for another year like last.

“If we get two-thirds of the way through the year and Lewis has had another shocker like he had last year, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Ferrari and Lewis part company.

“I just can’t see Lewis going 30-plus races running around in the midfield.”

