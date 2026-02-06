Christian Horner reveals why Daniel Ricciardo was never an F1 world champion

Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo 'could have been world champion', on one key condition.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull between 2014-2018, with Horner as his boss, and the Australian driver became a fan favourite in the sport.

He claimed seven of his eight grand prix victories with Red Bull, including three in 2014 when he finished third in the drivers' championship.

Ricciardo is also the only former team-mate of Max Verstappen's to have beaten the four-time world champion over the course of a full season, defeating Verstappen in 2017.

Having become frustrated at his inability to become Red Bull's 'number one' driver alongside Verstappen, Ricciardo opted to leave the Red Bull family at the end of 2018, instead signing for Renault, who were an ambitious outfit at the time.

However, this move did not work out, and Renault were not able to give him a car capable of challenging for regular race wins. Neither were McLaren, whom Ricciardo raced for in 2021 and 2022, although he did manage to win the 2021 Italian Grand Prix for the team after Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen crashed out of the race.

Following his poor performances compared to team-mate Lando Norris, Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, and ended up back within the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo was sacked for the second time in under two years in 2024, however, by Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls, and the Aussie fan favourite opted to retire from F1.

Now, his former boss Horner has issued a glowing reference of the Australian's character, even stating that he could have been world champion if Red Bull had been more competitive between 2014-2018.

"Daniel’s just a great guy - he lights up a room when he walks in," Horner told the Christian O'Connell show. "He’s a big personality, he’s got a big heart, a very sensitive guy. I just clicked with him and he was a wonderful driver.

"Unfortunately at the time where he was at his peak, we didn’t have the most competitive car on the grid. I think if we had, he could have been a world champion.

"I think the sport misses Daniel - that smile - he’s a great singer as well. I always had a party after the Silverstone race and his rendition of Wagon Wheel was legendary. In fact I made him sing it at a Christmas party once, which he never forgave me for. Just a big personality, a lot of charisma."

What is Ricciardo up to now?

Ricciardo is now a global ambassador for Ford Racing, although he has expressly said that his role is not involved with Ford's partnership with his former F1 team from 2026.

Since becoming Ford Racing ambassador back in September, Ricciardo has thrown himself into many events across the racing calendar.

Ricciardo recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally, vlogging the event with Ford and taking to Lake Havasu in the Raptor.

He has regularly been seen across their social channels and at various events, with F1 fans hoping this will lead to a reunion with the Red Bull team in the paddock at a grand prix weekend in 2026.

Ricciardo also recently reunited with former team-mate Verstappen, in a video appearance for Ford's social media channels.

