McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has gone back to school ahead of the 2026 season.

World champion Norris opted to head back to his old primary school in Bristol for some wholesome time before a gruelling stretch of 24 grand prix weekends in the next 10 months.

Norris claimed championship success at the back end of 2025, becoming the 11th British driver to win the drivers' championship, and the second driver from Somerset, after Jenson Button in 2009.

But despite growing up in Glastonbury, Norris went to Chew Stoke Church School in Bristol for his primary studies and, in an adorable Instagram post, revealed recently that he had gone 'back to where it all started'.

On the interactive whiteboard behind Norris' head in a photo of his class session shared on Instagram, the words 'questions for Lando' could be seen, while one student had noted down the champion's interests, presumably based on his answers.

"Lando enjoys golf, photography, and he became the youngest British Formula 1 driver ever. He also likes fancy watches," the young student's work read.

Norris showed off his return to school on Instagram, where he wrote: "Spent the day back at the school where it all started! Thanks for letting me pop in for the afternoon.

"Mega to see some old faces and meet a lot of new ones."

Can Norris repeat stunning 2025?

Norris claimed seven grands prix victories on his way to the title in 2025, defeating team-mate Oscar Piastri and four-time world champion Max Verstappen in the process.

Verstappen came within two points of the Brit in the end, but Norris held firm and claimed his maiden title, and will now be looking to back that up in 2026.

Whether or not he will be having another victory parade at the end of this year will likely depend on how well McLaren deal with the new regulation changes, and whether or not their nearest rivals can usurp them with the rules overhaul.

Mercedes are understood to be the favourites heading into the season, but McLaren have a Mercedes power unit in their MCL40, and this could certainly help them to maintain competitiveness should Mercedes be the team to beat.

