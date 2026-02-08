Adrian Newey and Aston Martin take over Times Square as they battle new F1 rivals

Aston Martin seem to be trying to rival their newest F1 rivals Cadillac in a takeover of Times Square in New York City.

Cadillac currently have a big advertising screen up in the iconic location, which is 'frozen' and slowly 'thawing' to eventually reveal their challenger for the 2026 season, in sync with an advert that is going out during the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8.

The newest F1 outfit's unusual car launch is very in tune with their American background, ahead of what is set to be the car giants' first ever season in the sport.

But it now seems as though Aston Martin are attempting to overshadow that well-timed 2026 car launch, with the Silverstone-based outfit getting ready for their own car unveiling on Monday, February 9.

To advertise their car launch - which is being broadcast via their TikTok channel live from Saudi Arabia - Aston Martin have taken over Times Square with a huge advertisement, featuring the face of design legend Adrian Newey and drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The advertisement details the date and time of the Aston Martin season launch, and was posted on the team's Instagram account with the caption: "At the centre of it all. Lighting up Times Square, by design."

How to watch Aston Martin's F1 2026 car launch live

On Monday, February 9 at 7pm GMT, Aston Martin will reveal their 2026 car with a live event in Ithra, a cultural centre in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The evening is set to feature technical insight from Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal Adrian Newey and music from the world of Hans Zimmer, which will be performed by Jodok Cello.

The big reveal will be narrated by Aston Martin's F1 driver duo, Alonso and Stroll, who will also be joined by actress Kaya Scodelario.

You can watch the whole car launch for free by heading to the Aston Martin Aramco TikTok channel at 6:15pm GMT on Monday, February 9, where the live buildup will begin, hosted by Jolie Sharpe.

This extended event begins 45 minutes before the actual reveal, so tune in to Aston Martin F1's TikTok Live at 7pm GMT if you're only interested in seeing Newey's first car with the Silverstone outfit.

How to watch Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch live

Cadillac's car launch is a bit more complicated, and depends on the length of the first half of the Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

In terms of the broadcast, the Super Bowl is being shown for free on Channel 5 from 10:30pm GMT, and for Sky customers, coverage starts on the Sky Sports Main Event channel at 10pm. However, there is no guarantee the UK broadcasts will show the same adverts as the US broadcast of the Super Bowl.

Cadillac may well have agreed to have their car launch broadcast to both US and UK audiences, so don't go and make some Super Bowl scran at half-time if you don't want to miss the launch!

Alternatively, follow this link to Cadillac's YouTube channel and keep an eye on their various social media pages, where they will likely be showing off the new car after their Super Bowl advert has run.

Don't fancy staying up for the big reveal? UK audiences will be able to view Cadillac's first F1 car on their social media pages by the time they wake up on Monday morning.

