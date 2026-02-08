F1 fans are beside themselves with excitement over the possibility that Aston Martin F1 team could be heading to iconic video game, Gran Turismo.

Gran Turismo, also known as GT, is a sim racing video game which has offered realistic tracks, car models and physics for fans ever since its first release to UK audiences in 1998.

The most recent version of the game, GT7, even allows users to pilot the groundbreaking Aston Martin Valkyrie, a model designed by none other than F1 design legend Adrian Newey.

During his time in the sport, the British brainiac has contributed to a stunning 12 constructors' championships and helped bring drivers' title success to legends like Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to glory.

Newey also helped design a Red Bull (X2010) in Gran Turismo 5 in a collaboration with Polyphony Digital's Kazunori Yamauchi, and gamers could drive the car around legendary tracks like the Goodwood uphill climb.

Newey reunites with Gran Turismo chief

Newey famously departed Red Bull in May 2024, having been drawn to the new challenge of building Aston Martin into a championship-challenging outfit.

Ahead of Newey's first full season with his new Aston Martin F1 squad, Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi has taken to social media to reveal a reunion with Newey, sending F1 fans into a frenzy.

Yamauchi's post on 'X' saw the pair stood posing for a picture and enjoying each other's company at dinner, with an accompanying caption that read: "Reunited with Adrian Newey after a long time.

"He's usually gentle and soft-spoken, but the moment the conversation turns to machines, his gaze suddenly sharpens. That's the mark of someone who's always competing."

Below the social media post, F1 fans flooded the comments, with one suggesting: "NO. ASTON MARTIN F1 is coming to Gran Turismo."

Another fan questioned: "New project on GT7 or 8?!" Whilst one social media user called upon the help of cartoon icon Homer Simpson to beg for Aston Martin's first Newey-designed F1 car to be included in the game, writing: "@Kaz_Yamauchi please include a Newey museum and the new AMR26 in GT7."

Newey's AMR26 will be officially unveiled for the first time featuring its 2026 livery on Monday, February 9, 2026.

