The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, which gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26), at 2pm local time (CST).

Four drivers remain in contention for the title heading into the 20th round of the campaign in Mexico City, with Oscar Piastri clinging on to the championship lead as things stand.

But the Australian driver has looked off his usual form all weekend, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris securing pole position for Sunday's race ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who will be on the hunt for redemption on the long run down into Turn 1.

The Scuderia have failed to pick up a single grand prix victory since Carlos Sainz's 2024 Mexican GP win, and with Hamilton set to pick up a beneficial tow from his starting position of P3, the seven-time champion will be on the hunt for his first full-length race podium in red.

Following confirmation from the FIA, here is how the grid will line up for Sunday's main event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which brings unique challenges to the drivers at the track due to its location over 2km above sea level.

F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid

*Carlos Sainz dropped from P7 to P12 thanks to a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli at last weekend's US GP. The crash ruled Sainz out of the race, meaning he was unable to serve the 10-second penalty handed to him by the stewards. As a result, the Williams star has carried it over to this weekend's Mexican GP, promoting Oscar Piastri up to P7.

What time is the F1 race on today?

Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025

Location Time Local time (CST) 2pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 9pm Sunday United States (EDT) 4pm Sunday United States (PDT) 1pm Sunday United States (CDT) 3pm Sunday Australia (AEDT) 7am Monday Australia (AWST) 4am Monday Australia (ACDT) 6:30am Monday Japan (JST) 5am Monday South Africa (SAST) 10pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 11pm Sunday China (CST) 4am Monday India (IST) 1:30am Monday Brazil (BRT) 5pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 4am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 11pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 11pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 12am Monday

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

