F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, which gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26), at 2pm local time (CST).
Four drivers remain in contention for the title heading into the 20th round of the campaign in Mexico City, with Oscar Piastri clinging on to the championship lead as things stand.
But the Australian driver has looked off his usual form all weekend, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris securing pole position for Sunday's race ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who will be on the hunt for redemption on the long run down into Turn 1.
The Scuderia have failed to pick up a single grand prix victory since Carlos Sainz's 2024 Mexican GP win, and with Hamilton set to pick up a beneficial tow from his starting position of P3, the seven-time champion will be on the hunt for his first full-length race podium in red.
Following confirmation from the FIA, here is how the grid will line up for Sunday's main event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which brings unique challenges to the drivers at the track due to its location over 2km above sea level.
F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|12
|*Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
*Carlos Sainz dropped from P7 to P12 thanks to a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli at last weekend's US GP. The crash ruled Sainz out of the race, meaning he was unable to serve the 10-second penalty handed to him by the stewards. As a result, the Williams star has carried it over to this weekend's Mexican GP, promoting Oscar Piastri up to P7.
What time is the F1 race on today?
Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|2pm Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|8pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|9pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|4pm Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|1pm Sunday
|United States (CDT)
|3pm Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|7am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|4am Monday
|Australia (ACDT)
|6:30am Monday
|Japan (JST)
|5am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|4am Monday
|India (IST)
|1:30am Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|4am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12am Monday
How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lando Norris on pole as Oscar Piastri suffers horror show at Mexican Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 34 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 3 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october