F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Kerry Violet
Leclerc during practice in Mexico

The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix, which gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26), at 2pm local time (CST).

Four drivers remain in contention for the title heading into the 20th round of the campaign in Mexico City, with Oscar Piastri clinging on to the championship lead as things stand.

But the Australian driver has looked off his usual form all weekend, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris securing pole position for Sunday's race ahead of the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who will be on the hunt for redemption on the long run down into Turn 1.

The Scuderia have failed to pick up a single grand prix victory since Carlos Sainz's 2024 Mexican GP win, and with Hamilton set to pick up a beneficial tow from his starting position of P3, the seven-time champion will be on the hunt for his first full-length race podium in red.

Following confirmation from the FIA, here is how the grid will line up for Sunday's main event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, which brings unique challenges to the drivers at the track due to its location over 2km above sea level.

F1 2025 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Charles LeclercFerrari
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari
4George RussellMercedes
5Max VerstappenRed Bull
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
9Oliver BearmanHaas
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
11Esteban OconHaas
12*Carlos SainzWilliams
13Nico HulkenbergSauber
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
16Gabriel BortoletoSauber
17Alex AlbonWilliams
18Pierre GaslyAlpine
19Lance StrollAston Martin
20Franco ColapintoAlpine

*Carlos Sainz dropped from P7 to P12 thanks to a five-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli at last weekend's US GP. The crash ruled Sainz out of the race, meaning he was unable to serve the 10-second penalty handed to him by the stewards. As a result, the Williams star has carried it over to this weekend's Mexican GP, promoting Oscar Piastri up to P7.

What time is the F1 race on today?

Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CST)2pm Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)9pm Sunday
United States (EDT)4pm Sunday
United States (PDT)1pm Sunday
United States (CDT)3pm Sunday
Australia (AEDT)7am Monday
Australia (AWST)4am Monday
Australia (ACDT)6:30am Monday
Japan (JST)5am Monday
South Africa (SAST)10pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)11pm Sunday
China (CST)4am Monday
India (IST)1:30am Monday
Brazil (BRT)5pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)4am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)11pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12am Monday

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lando Norris on pole as Oscar Piastri suffers horror show at Mexican Grand Prix

