The main event at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26) as the title fight heats up with just five rounds to go.

Mexico City hosts the 20th grand prix of the 2025 campaign, with the stars of the grid returning to the challenging circuit a year on from Ferrari's last win in the sport.

It was at this track where ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz claimed the grand prix victory this time last year, but the Scuderia have failed to pick up any further full-length race wins since, with a podium continuing to evade Lewis Hamilton since his move from Mercedes.

But things might just take a positive turn for Ferrari this weekend after Leclerc qualified P2 and Hamilton P3, with the seven-time champion even describing his position on the second row as 'the perfect spot' ahead of Sunday's race.

The focus will also be on Lando Norris this weekend after the Brit claimed pole position, appearing to be on much better form than championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has been off the pace all weekend.

With the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez home to one of the longest opening straights on the F1 calendar, you won't want to miss lights out on Sunday where things could get tasty before Turn 1!

Here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

F1 Race time - Mexican Grand Prix

Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025

Location Time Local time (CST) 2pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 8pm Sunday Central European Time (CET) 9pm Sunday United States (EDT) 4pm Sunday United States (PDT) 1pm Sunday United States (CDT) 3pm Sunday Australia (AEDT) 7am Monday Australia (AWST) 4am Monday Australia (ACDT) 6:30am Monday Japan (JST) 5am Monday South Africa (SAST) 10pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 11pm Sunday China (CST) 4am Monday India (IST) 1:30am Monday Brazil (BRT) 5pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 4am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 11pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 11pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 12am Monday

When do the clocks change in the UK?

For UK viewers, the clocks change early on Sunday morning before the Mexican Grand Prix.

At 2am on Sunday, October 26, clocks in the UK will fall back an hour as we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning we get an extra hour in bed on Saturday night, perfect after watching an evening of F1 action!

Clocks will not go forward again until Sunday, March 29 2026, when we will revert back to British Summer Time (BST).

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Black Friday is rapidly approaching and some of the best 2025 deals are already available! NordVPN are offering up to 74 per cent off for a limited time only. Click here to get your hands on this steal of a deal and sign up to a secure network.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP

Related