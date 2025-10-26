F1 Race Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2025 start time with UK clock change, TV channel and FREE live stream
The main event at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26) as the title fight heats up with just five rounds to go.
Mexico City hosts the 20th grand prix of the 2025 campaign, with the stars of the grid returning to the challenging circuit a year on from Ferrari's last win in the sport.
It was at this track where ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz claimed the grand prix victory this time last year, but the Scuderia have failed to pick up any further full-length race wins since, with a podium continuing to evade Lewis Hamilton since his move from Mercedes.
But things might just take a positive turn for Ferrari this weekend after Leclerc qualified P2 and Hamilton P3, with the seven-time champion even describing his position on the second row as 'the perfect spot' ahead of Sunday's race.
The focus will also be on Lando Norris this weekend after the Brit claimed pole position, appearing to be on much better form than championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has been off the pace all weekend.
With the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez home to one of the longest opening straights on the F1 calendar, you won't want to miss lights out on Sunday where things could get tasty before Turn 1!
Here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.
F1 Race time - Mexican Grand Prix
Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|2pm Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|8pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|9pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|4pm Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|1pm Sunday
|United States (CDT)
|3pm Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|7am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|4am Monday
|Australia (ACDT)
|6:30am Monday
|Japan (JST)
|5am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|4am Monday
|India (IST)
|1:30am Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|5pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|4am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|11pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12am Monday
When do the clocks change in the UK?
For UK viewers, the clocks change early on Sunday morning before the Mexican Grand Prix.
At 2am on Sunday, October 26, clocks in the UK will fall back an hour as we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning we get an extra hour in bed on Saturday night, perfect after watching an evening of F1 action!
Clocks will not go forward again until Sunday, March 29 2026, when we will revert back to British Summer Time (BST).
How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
