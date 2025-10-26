close global

﻿
Leclerc in red Ferrari kit looking concerned, Hamilton in blue smiling in front of a Mexican flag background

F1 Race Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2025 start time with UK clock change, TV channel and FREE live stream

Kerry Violet
The main event at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 26) as the title fight heats up with just five rounds to go.

Mexico City hosts the 20th grand prix of the 2025 campaign, with the stars of the grid returning to the challenging circuit a year on from Ferrari's last win in the sport.

It was at this track where ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz claimed the grand prix victory this time last year, but the Scuderia have failed to pick up any further full-length race wins since, with a podium continuing to evade Lewis Hamilton since his move from Mercedes.

But things might just take a positive turn for Ferrari this weekend after Leclerc qualified P2 and Hamilton P3, with the seven-time champion even describing his position on the second row as 'the perfect spot' ahead of Sunday's race.

The focus will also be on Lando Norris this weekend after the Brit claimed pole position, appearing to be on much better form than championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has been off the pace all weekend.

With the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez home to one of the longest opening straights on the F1 calendar, you won't want to miss lights out on Sunday where things could get tasty before Turn 1!

Here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

F1 Race time - Mexican Grand Prix

Lights out for the Mexican Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 26, 2025), at 2pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Mexican Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 26, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CST)2pm Sunday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET)9pm Sunday
United States (EDT)4pm Sunday
United States (PDT)1pm Sunday
United States (CDT)3pm Sunday
Australia (AEDT)7am Monday
Australia (AWST)4am Monday
Australia (ACDT)6:30am Monday
Japan (JST)5am Monday
South Africa (SAST)10pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)11pm Sunday
China (CST)4am Monday
India (IST)1:30am Monday
Brazil (BRT)5pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)4am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)11pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12am Monday

When do the clocks change in the UK?

For UK viewers, the clocks change early on Sunday morning before the Mexican Grand Prix.

At 2am on Sunday, October 26, clocks in the UK will fall back an hour as we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), meaning we get an extra hour in bed on Saturday night, perfect after watching an evening of F1 action!

Clocks will not go forward again until Sunday, March 29 2026, when we will revert back to British Summer Time (BST).

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch Sunday's Mexican GP and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP

