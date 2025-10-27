F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP

Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has reassured the team's rivals that 'they know what they are doing' ahead of F1's 2026 regulations change.

Next season, the sport will welcome the first major regulations change since 2022, when the grid saw the return of the ground effect era.

The sport's next era has been put in place by the FIA with the aim of improving sustainability and encouraging more competitive, close racing. But Red Bull are rumoured to be not shaping up too well compared to McLaren and Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris BOOED by F1 Mexican GP fans after humiliating rivals

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris received a hostile reception from the crowd after he claimed pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix... but he was then booed after the race too!

Norris secured his 14th career pole position in Mexico City, blitzing his rivals and team-mate Oscar Piastri, who only managed to set the eighth fastest time.

Qualifying was defined by a dominant display from the Brit, who snatched pole by two tenths of a second ahead of both scarlet Ferraris, the Mercedes of George Russell and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton delivers abrupt response to FIA penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

What started as a promising weekend for Lewis Hamilton spiralled into another disappointing result at the Mexican Grand Prix for the F1 champion.

Hamilton looked set for his first podium with Ferrari in Mexico, putting on a terrific performance in qualifying and starting third on the grid.

However, Hamilton was awarded a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Following the race, he issued an abrupt reaction to the penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull told to 'grow up' after 'ridiculous' McLaren tapegate

The Red Bull F1 team have been told to 'grow up' by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft after a bizarre interaction led to a fine from the FIA.

Red Bull were handed a huge fine for allegedly trying to remove tape stuck on the grid wall by McLaren last weekend, which was designed to allow Lando Norris to achieve an optimal position in his grid slot amid limited visibility from the cockpit.

Due to the fact that there was a team member present in the gate before lights out, the FIA stewards hit Red Bull with a €50,000 fine for the incident, with €25,000 of it being suspended, but paddock insiders have claimed teams have been playing these 'mind games' for years.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen robbed as Lando Norris claims Mexican GP win

Lando Norris stormed to victory at the Mexican Grand Prix, winning the race by over half-a-minute.

However, the action was right behind the McLaren driver as Max Verstappen looked set to pass Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on the final lap for second place, only for a controversial Virtual Safety Car to deny him.

The result sees Lando Norris go top of the drivers' standings for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris stormed to victory at the Mexican Grand Prix

Max Verstappen gives worrying Red Bull prediction for Mexican GP

Max Verstappen is fearing his Mexican Grand Prix will be a case of damage limitations ahead of Sunday's race.

The four-time champion has the momentum in the title fight, reeling a deficit of around 100 points in the standings to leader Oscar Piastri down to just 40 in recent weeks.

However, after a poor qualifying session in Mexico City where he placed only in fifth place, Verstappen now believes he is unlikely to make progress up the field during the race, where title rival Lando Norris is on pole position.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Norris stuns as Piastri suffers

McLaren's F1 duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri experienced contrasting sessions in qualifying for this year's Mexican Grand Prix.

Norris flew around the track on Saturday to take pole, way ahead of fellow title contenders Piastri and Max Verstappen, with both of the Brit's rivals suffering a significant dip in form ahead of Sunday's race.

Ferrari were the biggest surprise of the day with Charles Leclerc qualifying in P2 and Lewis Hamilton in P3, with the seven-time champion relieved that he was 'finally gelling with everything' at the Scuderia.

➡️ READ MORE

Piastri was way off the pace in Mexican GP qualifying, while Norris claimed pole

Lewis Hamilton teases race win hopes after excellent Mexican GP qualifying

Fans of F1 legend Lewis Hamilton were treated to a glimpse of the seven-time champion's former self during qualifying at the Mexican GP this weekend.

The 40-year-old achieved an excellent result for Ferrari after enduring a disappointing season with his new team, suffering Q2 exits and midfield finishes only to slowly rise again at the US GP last weekend.

The racing icon missed out on his first podium with Ferrari last weekend, but his team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed third place, while Hamilton, ever the bridesmaid, finished fourth.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 title odds as Verstappen overhauls Piastri and Norris to complete astonishing turnaround

Max Verstappen looked down and out in the title race after a miserable Hugarian Grand Prix where he finished ninth and over a minute behind a McLaren one-two led by Lando Norris.

His title odds after the Budapest nadir reflected as much, leaving him at 50-1 and his days as world champion looking numbered.

However, after a remarkable run of form since, the four-time world champion has taken chunks out of Oscar Piastri's lead in the championship, and now bookies make him favourite to win the drivers' title once again.

➡️ READ MORE

Related