Red Bull told to 'grow up' after 'ridiculous' McLaren tapegate

Red Bull F1 team have been told to 'grow up' by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft after a bizarre interaction led to a fine from the FIA last weekend.

At the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull were handed a huge fine for allegedly trying to remove tape stuck on the grid wall by McLaren, which was designed to allow Lando Norris to achieve an optimal position in his grid slot amid limited visibility from the cockpit.

Due to the fact that there was a team member present in the gate before lights out, the FIA stewards hit Red Bull with a €50,000 fine for the incident, with €25,000 of it being suspended.

It didn't appear to affect Norris too much, with the Brit laughing it off ahead of this weekend's Mexican GP, but Sky Sports F1 commentator Croft was not happy with Red Bull when discussing 'tapegate' on the F1 Show podcast.

On the latest episode, Croft was joined by Simon Lazenby and Karun Chandhok as the trio discussed the drama from the US GP.

Chandhok revealed further details about the situation, saying: "I spoke to a couple of people this morning, and apparently this has been a bit of a game going on all year."

"Once Red Bull found out McLaren were doing this, they've been taking the tape off on other races, then McLaren have found a stronger, stickier tape."

Croft then went on a mini rant: "It's ridiculous," the Sky F1 commentator said. "This is ridiculous, I don't see where it gets Red Bull. Guys, grow up!"

FIA on the lookout for more antics

With half of the fine being suspended, Red Bull are going to have to be wary about breaking pre-race rules about being on the track in a bid to remove the tape.

It's reminiscent of a fine that Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen received during the 2021 championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, in which he touched and 'examined' Hamilton's rear wing after the Brazilian GP and was given a hefty €50,000 fine.

This was later revealed by Verstappen's former trainer Bradley Scanes to be gamesmanship, trying to get in the heads of Mercedes and Hamilton who were rapidly shrinking his championship lead at the time.

In 2025, it is Verstappen who is trying to chase down the points tallies of Norris and Oscar Piastri, but those mind games still appear to be going strong within the Red Bull garage.

