Lewis Hamilton delivers abrupt response to FIA penalty at Mexican Grand Prix
What started as a promising weekend for Lewis Hamilton spiralled into another disappointing result at the Mexican Grand Prix for the F1 champion.
Hamilton looked set for his first podium with Ferrari in Mexico, putting on a terrific performance in qualifying and starting third on the grid.
The seven-time world champion had higher ambitions heading into Turn 1 however, with the aim of snatching the race lead from McLaren driver Lando Norris.
Hamilton, Norris, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen went four abreast into the first corner, only for chaos to ensue as the Dutchman went deep and cut the corner.
Later on lap six, Verstappen then attempted a lunge on Hamilton for third but the Brit managed to defend the position, only to lock his brakes at Turn 4 which saw him go off onto the grass area.
As a result, Hamilton was awarded a 10-second time penalty for the leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, failing to give the position back to Verstappen.
Hamilton responds to disappointing result at Mexican GP
The Mexican GP marked Hamilton’s 20th race without a podium for Ferrari, where he finished in eighth overall after the 10-second time penalty dropped him back behind the likes of Oscar Piastri and George Russell.
Sunday’s race also marked a year since Ferrari’s last victory, with their drought extending after Charles Leclerc only managed to secure second.
Speaking to the media after the Mexican GP, Hamilton was a stark contrast to his jubilant self following qualifying on Saturday and delivered a series of simple and measured responses to mask his disappointment.
"It was fun at the start and it didn't end up the way I'd hoped. That's motor racing,” he said abruptly.
When asked about the lack of grip during the race, Hamilton delivered another threadbare response, and added: “It's very, very dirty offline and I did the best I could to bring the car back to the track safely. That's all I could hope for.”
Hamilton was further probed about what he could take from the weekend, and although the champion remained positive, he again delivered limited insight.
"Yes, there are some positives. We got some points, at least,” he concluded.
