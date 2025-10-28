FIA complete investigation as Aston Martin found in breach of rules

Aston Martin F1 team has been found to be in a procedural breach of the FIA's cost cap regulations after the governing body completed their review of the 2024 season.

F1 introduced the cost cap in 2021 to help promote parity between teams, as teams with larger budgets could develop ahead of their rivals.

Since 2022, the FIA have published their annual review of compliance to ensure no teams exceed the budget cap - which is set at $135 million until 2025 - with Red Bull the only team to overspend in 2021, by less than five per cent, which is considered a minor breach.

Now, the FIA have published their findings from the 2024 budget cap review, where nine teams were found to be in compliance with the regulations.

Aston Martin however, were found to be in a procedural breach of the 2024 cost cap, which means they have not exceeded the cost cap level. The procedural breach was of a very minor nature, originated by unpredictable circumstances outside the control of the team.

All power unit manufacturers were also found to be in compliance for the 2024 season.

Aston Martin F1 reach agreement with FIA

According to the FIA, the Cost Cap Administration offered Aston Martin an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) to resolve the matter, which was accepted by the team.

The Cost Cap Administration continued that exceptional and unpredictable circumstances led to this procedural breach, and that Aston Martin have acted cooperatively and in good faith throughout the review.

Aston Martin have not received any financial penalties due to these exceptional and unpredictable circumstances.

The Cost Cap Administration also confirmed that there is no accusation or evidence that Aston Martin sought or gained an advantage as a result of the breach.

