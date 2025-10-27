F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen will be feeling very relieved this morning, and full of hope that he can win this year's drivers' championship.
Not only did the Dutchman secure his sixth successive grand prix podium to further close the gap in the standings to the championship leader to 36 points, but Verstappen has also been given confirmation that he is now very unlikely to serve a one-race ban at any point this season.
Verstappen has been sat on nine penalty points for a large chunk of this season - and at one stage was even at 11 - meaning he has been just one incident away from a potential ban from the sport.
In his ongoing championship battle with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, that would have been terminal to his chances of securing the 2025 championship, particularly if the ban came during a sprint race weekend when more points are up for grabs.
But, three penalty points will now drop from Verstappen's superlicence before the next event at the Brazilian GP, meaning he is now down to just six penalty points with 12 being the magic number for a race ban.
It is therefore highly unlikely that Verstappen will face a ban at all in 2025 and, with the Dutchman heading to a track at which he all but sealed the championship last year with a fantastic victory, he will be full of confidence that he can chase down the two McLarens.
Piastri will also see a couple of penalty points drop off his superlicence before next month's Brazilian GP, meaning the Australian will be down to just four.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under double yellow flags
|2
|August 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Erratic driving defending his position against George Russell
|1
|August 3, 2026
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
|August 31, 2025
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|2
|August 31, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Driving erratically
|1
|September 7, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|August 3, 2025
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|August 3, 2026
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Five points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
|October 18, 2025
|United States Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon
|1
|October 18, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Forcing Lance Stroll off the track
|1
|September 7, 2026
Ollie Bearman - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
|September 7, 2025
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz
|2
|September 7, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
|October 19, 2025
|United States Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kimi Antonelli
|2
|October 19, 2026
Alex Albon - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
|September 21, 2025
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|September 21, 2026
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Zero points
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
READ MORE: FIA complete investigation as Aston Martin found in breach of rules
Related
Latest News
Ferrari F1 star announces plans to start a family
- 33 minutes ago
Valtteri Bottas had 'contract ready' to sign for F1 team before Cadillac
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton blamed by Italian media for ‘unacceptable mistake’ as Ferrari promise goes to waste
- 2 hours ago
When F1 team radio goes wrong: Max Verstappen explains Mexican GP mess
- 3 hours ago
F1 star George Russell could be one and done with Mercedes as key contract clause revealed
- 3 hours ago
Did the FIA get it wrong with Lewis Hamilton penalty?
- Today 18:58
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Yesterday 00:56
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- Yesterday 19:42