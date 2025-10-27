Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

Despite a dominant weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, McLaren F1 star Lando Norris wasn't received well by the crowd, and was booed after his race win on Sunday.

Norris dominated the entire weekend in Mexico, claiming pole position by nearly three tenths of a second ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

An early challenge from Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Turn 1 was easily quashed and Norris led the Mexican GP from lights out to the chequered flag, finishing 30 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

In contrast, Oscar Piastri struggled to replicate Norris’ form, qualifying down in eighth and only recovering to fifth in the grand prix.

When Norris jumped out of the car and delivered his post-race interview however, the Brit was met with boos from the Mexican crowd, who again continued to jeer when he was elevated up onto the podium alongside his winning McLaren.

Why was Lando Norris booed at the Mexican Grand Prix?

During the post-race press conference in Mexico, a journalist from Fast Mag offered to supply context to Norris as to why the crowd were booing.

He said: "Let me give you a little bit of background on why the booing. It seems that the Mexican people think - we did a poll - that you are being given the championship. That’s why the booing is coming.

"And we asked, 'What should Lando do?' and they said return the three points. That was the question that got the highest percentage of the answers. So basically, that’s the background of the booing in Mexico. So, would you be willing to return those three points?"

The question prompted a visibly confused reaction from Leclerc and Verstappen, who were alongside Norris in the press conference, and the Brit issued a baffled response and asked: "From where?"

The journalist continued: "From the race that you stopped, they messed up your pit stop, and then you were given the place back that got the three points - the extra points. So basically, people feel that you're being given the championship."

It became clear that the journalist was referring to the Italian GP, where Norris was running in second for the majority of the race until his McLaren pit crew delivered a slow stop.

The slow stop allowed Piastri to leapfrog Norris and claim second, but McLaren initiated team orders and ordered the Aussie to give the position back.

"Sure. If they want to think that, then they certainly have the right to - they can think whatever they want," Norris responded regarding the booing crowd in Mexico.

"Yeah. I guess from us as a team, of course, we try and do things fairly. That was the comments we made back then. The same with, you know, two years ago in Budapest when I could have won the race and had to let Oscar back through and let him win a race he deserved to win. It was no different to that really.

"It was an incorrect decision that we made as a team to box him first - and, or me first here. And, yeah, to be honest, if you want to have the three points, they can. But they have the right to think whatever they want. But, yeah, like Oscar deserved the win last year in Budapest, I deserve to be ahead at Monza. Simple as that."

Following his 10th career victory, Norris now leads team-mate Piastri by a single point in the drivers’ standings, as the championship race looks set for a nail-biting conclusion in the remaining four rounds.

