Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson was nearly involved in a frightening F1 incident as two marshals ran across the track during the Mexican Grand Prix.

In onboard footage from Lawson's car during the race, the Kiwi slowed down as he moved into Turn 1, where he was suddenly confronted with two figures running across the track.

It appeared that the marshals were on track clearing debris on lap two, but the FIA did not deploy any kind of safety measures to alert teams and drivers that there were two officials out on track.

The danger posed by the two marshals out on track was obvious to Lawson, who was enraged at the situation after he took to team radio.

"Mate...Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?" he cried over team radio.

Lawson's race engineer praised Lawson for avoiding the two marshals, but the driver was still in utter disbelief and added: "I could have f***ing killed them mate."

Lawson retires from Mexican GP

Lawson retired from the Mexican GP on lap nine after he made contact with a Williams and went off track, with the damage forcing him back into the pits to retire.

The Mexican GP marked a point-less finish for Racing Bulls, with remaining driver Isack Hadjar finishing down in 13th.

The incident with the two marshals out on track has raised questions, with the breakdown in communication putting the two officials in unnecessary danger and accountability expected from the sport's decision makers.

F1 or the FIA are yet to comment on what transpired in Mexico.

