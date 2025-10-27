Charles Leclerc laughs at Max Verstappen after being saved by Mexican GP safety car
A virtual safety car at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix prompted a gleeful response from Charles Leclerc, who was under pressure from F1 champion Max Verstappen.
Leclerc was involved in the chaotic start to the Mexican GP, where he went four abreast into Turn 1 with Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton for the lead.
Thankfully for the Ferrari star, he emerged from the first corner unscathed and managed to hold onto second position comfortably throughout the majority of the race.
During the closing stages of the Mexican GP however, Leclerc began to struggle on his medium tyres, and the Red Bull of Verstappen loomed in his mirrors on the softs.
Verstappen was finally within DRS range by the penultimate lap, but Leclerc was saved when Carlos Sainz stopped on track at the final sector and a virtual safety car was deployed.
The safety car prevented Verstappen from snatching second from Leclerc, and when the Monegasque driver was informed of the conditions, he delivered a jubilant response.
Leclerc saved by VSC at Mexican Grand Prix
When Leclerc’s race engineer Bryan Bozzi confirmed over team radio that the race was under double waved yellow flags, a gleeful reaction was elicited from Leclerc’s car.
"Max, Max," Leclerc laughed as he realised second place was secure and Verstappen remained in third.
Speaking to the media after the race, Leclerc reflected on a positive weekend for Ferrari, and said: "Very happy with this weekend.
"Austin was very positive but to end up on the podium again is a great surprise. Very happy to be on this amazing podium again.
"I was quite happy about the VSC at the end! My tyres were completely gone. I could see Max was coming back on the softs. It was tough, but the VSC saved me at the end."
Back-to-back podium finishes for Leclerc in Austin and Mexico has boosted Ferrari back up to second in the constructors’ championship, where they lord it over Mercedes by a single point.
Both of their drivers have benefitted from Ferrari’s improved pace, with Lewis Hamilton starting the Mexican GP in third. However, the seven-time champion was given a 10-second time penalty by the stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in an early battle with Verstappen.
Hamilton once again missed out on his first podium with Ferrari and the penalty relegated him down the field, where he could only manage a finish of eighth.
