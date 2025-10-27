Sergio Perez insists Lewis Hamilton would FAIL at Red Bull
Sergio Perez insists Lewis Hamilton would FAIL at Red Bull
F1 star Sergio Perez has delivered a confident prediction over how a move to Red Bull would pan out for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Perez raced at Red Bull between 2021-2024, where he fulfilled the role of a reliable number two to star driver Max Verstappen.
Whilst the Dutchman secured the drivers' title for every year that the pair were team-mates, Perez managed to go three seasons without finishing outside the top four in the drivers' standings.
2023 marked the height of Red Bull's dominance, as Verstappen regained the crown, Perez finished runner-up, and the Milton Keynes-based outfit obliterated the competition in the constructors' championship, winning with well over double the points of closest competitor Mercedes.
But the following year, Perez began to falter and when he wound up down in eighth in the drivers' standings at the end of the season, his time with Red Bull, and in F1 altogether, came to an end.
Could Hamilton handle being Verstappen's team-mate?
Perez has now been handed a lifeline after spending a season out of the championship and will return to the grid next season with Cadillac.
In a feature with Sky F1's Karun Chandhok ahead of this year's Mexican Grand Prix, Perez reflected on his struggles at Red Bull, insisting that even Hamilton would struggle to pilot a car that has been tuned to Verstappen's unique driving style.
"The minute I signed my exit with Red Bull when we came to an agreement, I knew that, ‘poor guy who comes here'," Perez said.
"Being next to Max is very difficult but being next to Max in Red Bull, it’s something people don’t understand. There’s so many things I could tell you but it’s simply just a very difficult job for a driver.
"There is no driver that can survive there, it doesn’t matter if you bring Hamilton or Leclerc. Whoever you bring there is going to struggle massively.
"It’s a very unique driving style, you have to constantly be adapting to the needs of Max, simple as that."
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
READ MORE: Why is Lando Norris the most hated man in F1?
Related
Latest News
Ferrari F1 star announces plans to start a family
- 33 minutes ago
Valtteri Bottas had 'contract ready' to sign for F1 team before Cadillac
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton blamed by Italian media for ‘unacceptable mistake’ as Ferrari promise goes to waste
- 2 hours ago
When F1 team radio goes wrong: Max Verstappen explains Mexican GP mess
- 3 hours ago
F1 star George Russell could be one and done with Mercedes as key contract clause revealed
- 3 hours ago
Did the FIA get it wrong with Lewis Hamilton penalty?
- Today 18:58
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Yesterday 00:56
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- Yesterday 19:42