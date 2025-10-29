Former F1 boss considering standing for struggling political party

Former Williams boss Claire Williams is reportedly weighing up a bid to become an elected Member of Parliament at the next general election.

The next election may not come until the summer of 2029, giving Williams plenty of time to mull over her options as she considering dipping her toe into the murky pool of British electoral politics.

The Mirror report that Williams is considering throwing her hat into the ring as a candidate for the Conservative Party, who are currently polling at just 17 per cent nationally, their lowest ever polling results.

Williams has been out of frontline F1 since the team founded by her father Frank was sold to American investment firm Dorilton Capital back in 2020.

Williams: Politicians should make people's lives easier

Asked recently by Motor Sport Magazine if she would consider a run at parliament, Williams said: "Yes – then see what that might lead to. I'd like to drive positive change, to make life better for people. On a much smaller scale, doing that was what I loved most about running Williams.

"The team aspect of it, making sure that everyone had what they needed to do their jobs, that the environment was right and that the culture was conducive to good performance and human happiness.

"The UK should be like that too, and politicians should be devoted to making people's lives easier, not giving them more to worry about. Certainly, when I look at what's going on in the UK today, you kind of think, 'Jeez Louise'..."

The last UK general election was held in July 2024, with the Labour Party winning a landslide victory to unseat the Conservative government which had ruled for 14 years.

