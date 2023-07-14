Former F1 team boss 'still recovering' after PAINFUL exit

Joe Ellis

Friday 14 July 2023 17:12

Claire Williams has revealed that she no longer watches F1 after begrudgingly leaving the sport in 2020.

The daughter of team founder Sir Frank Williams had been the team principal for a while but a year before her father's death, she opted to sell the team to Dorilton Capital.

The decision to step back entirely was a tough one for the Williams family who had been engrained in the sport ever since Sir Frank founded the team.

The success of Williams was astronomical in its heyday, winning nine constructors' titles and over 100 grands prix.

Williams: I'm still recovering

Sir Frank Williams died in 2021 but left an enormous legacy behind in F1

“I don’t watch it any more," Williams said to The Sun. "It has been a really conscious decision because I’m still recovering from taking a step back.

"Leaving my team has left an enormous gap. We were reluctant sellers. Life took us down that road where we were forced to sell.

“It is still quite painful and difficult seeing someone else run the team that was once in our family and life.”

