Schumacher fires scary message at F1 team boss as worst fears CONFIRMED

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher didn't hold back on his criticism of a team boss after a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

The German driver spent six seasons with Williams Racing in the early 2000s, racking up six wins and 21 podium finishes. But since the team's last title win in 1997, Williams have fallen a long way from grace.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull saga given fresh update ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Boasting the second-highest number of constructors' championships (nine) behind only Ferrari, Williams' struggles to recapture their former glory have been well documented.

The disappointment has continued in 2024, with the team languishing at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star could ‘move aside’ for potential replacement claims F1 legend

James Vowles became Williams' team boss at the start of the 2023 season

Williams are yet to score a point this season after a string of disappointing performances

Schumacher calls out Vowles for Williams problems

At the beginning of the leadership of new team principal James Vowles, who took the helm in January 2023, there were cautious glimmers of hope.

The team secured a seventh-place finish in the constructors' championship with 28 points last year. However, their struggles this season paint a concerning picture.

Both drivers, Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant, were retained for 2024. Yet, despite the continuity, results have been abysmal.

Currently sitting a lowly eighth with zero points, Williams are one of only three teams yet to score this season, alongside Alpine and Stake F1.

What's more, a lack of preparedness has led to a situation that every F1 team boss fears. Williams were only able to run one car in Australia having not had a spare chassis to replace the one that was wrecked by Albon during practice.

Another huge smash for Albon at the Japanese Grand Prix led to concerns that they may once again have to run just the single car in China this weekend, with the team confirming that the chassis had indeed been badly damaged once again.

Both Williams' lack of performance and preparedness has drawn criticism from Schumacher, who seems to be questioning Vowles' ability to turn things around.

"I think [Vowles] has to look after himself a bit now," the former race-winning driver said to Sky Sports Germany.

"I wouldn't be surprised that he's not necessarily on [Williams] owner's bestseller list."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star could ‘move aside’ for potential replacement claims F1 legend

Related