F1 team boss makes SHOCKING chassis revelation

Spare chassis have been the topic of debate in the F1 world recently, with a team boss revealing his thoughts on the lack of spares at Williams.

After Alexander Albon crashed in FP1 at the Australian GP, his chassis was written off and unable to run for the rest of the weekend.

In a shock decision, he was given teammate Logan Sargeant’s car as they had no spare chassis, preventing the American from competing for the rest of the weekend.

Williams have been criticised by some for not having a spare, including Eddie Jordan who described the scenario as ‘unacceptable’.

Alex Albon Australian GP 2024

Logan Sargeant Australian GP 2024

Other teams also lack spare chassis

However Williams may not be alone, with other F1 teams stating they have not brought a spare chassis to some events.

When asked if they had a spare for the Japanese GP, Alpine team boss Bruno Famin replied that they did not, but would be bringing one to the next race.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also displayed sympathy for Williams’ lack of spare chassis, revealing their own issues in the past.

When asked if they had a spare chassis at the Japanese GP Wolff gave an honest answer.

“Well, we have a different infrastructure and resource than Williams, so we have,” he said at a press conference in Suzuka.

Toto Wolff Mercedes team principal

“But I remember times, even at Mercedes, where it was difficult to get that third one out at the beginning of the season, so we were running that risk as well.

“And certainly in my time at Williams, I don’t think we had any spare chassis for most of the season."

