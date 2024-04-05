Verstappen fastest as F1 rivals show MASSIVE improvement

Red Bull responded to their poor result last time out in Melbourne in immediate fashion by blitzing the first practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix with a one-two finish at the top of the pack.

Spurred on by some new upgrades, Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez by two tenths, with Carlos Sainz clipping their heels in third place after nearly matching his Mexican rival.

Mercedes started the weekend on the right foot after a devastating double DNF last time out, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both inside the top five at a track which their drivers love to go well on.

Hamilton - whose engine suffered a catastrophic failure, which cannot be fixed at the Australian Grand Prix, is using a new power unit in Suzuka which fired him to fifth place in a big improvement for the Silver Arrows in the early showing.

Home favourite Yuki Tsunoda ended the session in ninth place for Visa Cash App RB while fellow countryman and FP1 debutant Ayumu Iwasa finished in 16th place.

McLaren appear to be waiting to deploy their pace, after Oscar Piastri ended the session in eighth ahead of Lando Norris in tenth.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Suzuka...

F1 FP1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:30.056

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.181sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - + 0.213sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.474sec

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.487sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.502sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.543sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.109sec

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.174sec

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.184sec

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.879sec

12. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.887sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.902sec

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.998sec

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.999sec

16. Ayumu Iwasa [VCARB] - +2.047sec

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +2.221sec

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.582sec

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +2.747sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +3.148sec

Is there Formula 1 today?

Today, Formula 1 heads to Suzuka for the first day of action at the Japanese Grand Prix. We have two sessions today, with FP1 having started at 3.30am BST or 4.30am CEST (11.30am local time) and FP2 kicking off from 7.00am BST or 8am CEST (3pm local time).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

