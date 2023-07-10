Vowles throws down the GAUNTLET to Sargeant as contract pressure grows

Harry Smith

James Vowles has explained what he needs Logan Sargeant to do in order for Williams to keep climbing the order as the season progresses.

The American rookie enjoyed his best two races of the season so far in Austria and at Silverstone, but is still yet to claim his first points in F1.

While Williams are staying patient with Sargeant, his team-mate Alex Albon isn't helping his plight, adding more points to his tally with an immense drive on home soil at Silverstone.

With Mick Schumacher known to be in contention for a future seat at Williams, Sargeant will need to impress in the second half of the season if he is to secure his long-term F1 future.

Sargeant's orders from Vowles

Speaking to Fox Sports Mexico, Vowles said: “We’ve got new upgrades here, the work in the car has been non-stop ever since Canada and you can see it.

"Alex tried some things, Logan different ones and here we’ve got together what we consider gets the best setup for the car.

Logan Sargeant is recovering from a rocky start to the season

"We’re not that far (from the best possible pace) at least on paper looks that way.

Vowles then highlighted the need for Sargeant to close up to his Williams team-mate on pace.

"We just need for Logan to be able to connect with the car as Alex has.”

