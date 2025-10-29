Alpine 2026 driver lineup decision 'already made'

Alpine F1 team have already made a decision on their driver lineup for 2026, according to reports in German media.

The Enstone-based outfit are currently sat rock bottom of the constructors' championship, and are one of only three teams to have not confirmed their driver lineup for 2026.

Pierre Gasly - the only Alpine driver to score points in 2025 - recently signed a new contract, and will continue in his role with the team until at least the end of the 2028 season.

But who his team-mate will be in 2026 has looked less certain.

Franco Colapinto replaced underperforming rookie Jack Doohan after just six races in 2025, but has not yet scored a point after 14 race weekends.

It has left the young Argentine's position in some jeopardy, with Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen confirming that reserve driver Paul Aron is also being considered for 2026.

However, it seems as though a recent upturn in form from Colapinto has swayed Alpine team bosses, with Auto Motor und Sport reporting that the decision has been made to keep him as Gasly's team-mate.

Speaking at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, executive advisor Flavio Briatore said: "He's improved significantly recently and has been driving at Pierre's level for four races."

Who have not announced their driver lineup?

Alongside Alpine, there are two teams that are still yet to officially confirm their driver lineups for 2026. And both of them are owned by Red Bull.

The decision at the main team has been pushed back until the end of the season, with either Yuki Tsunoda or Isack Hadjar likely to be named Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2026.

That, in turn, has delayed Racing Bulls' driver decision, Helmut Marko confirmed at the Mexican GP.

If Hadjar is promoted, Red Bull will likely look for a new, young racer to partner Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda having already completed four seasons with the junior team between 2021-2024.

Following Mercedes' recent announcement of a new contract for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, all of the other teams are ready to go for 2026.

