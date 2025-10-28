Mercedes star George Russell has revealed a massively significant clause in his new contract with the F1 team.

The British driver recently signed on for another year with the Silver Arrows after a period of unexpected uncertainty, with the team publicly cagey on the details of his new extension.

The team had flirted with Max Verstappen when it appeared that the four-time world champion could be tempted away from Red Bull, putting their relationship with Russell in an awkward spot when the Dutchman reaffirmed his commitment to his current squad.

However, the new contract for Russell and, indeed for team-mate Kimi Antonelli, only mentioned 2026, and did not state that they would be sticking around any longer than that.

Russell has now told the Telegraph that, although his new deal only guarantees him a single year and therefore he could be out of a seat at the end of 2026, an extension for 2027 will be automatically triggered if he meets certain performance objectives.

Russell reveals 2027 contract clause

"It is something I haven't actually said publicly," Russell explained. "But the deal is, if I'm performing [next year], we have a specific clause that if I reach, we will automatically renew for 2027.

"So my seat for 2027 is in my hands. So I'm not being strung along here. We're not going to be in the same position as we were six months ago. If I perform, and I don't want to go into details, but if I perform, then 100 per cent I'll be staying."

He continued: "Everything works out for the best. I actually wanted to sign the deal back in October 2024 but the deal I got today is substantially better than what I would have got had I signed it then.

"So yeah, sometimes I think you just have to trust in your ability and I feel I'm only getting stronger."

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin found in breach of FIA regulations as team DELAYS key 2026 decision

Related