FIA announce EIGHT Spanish Grand Prix changes as official statement issued
The FIA have confirmed a number of changes for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.
The race may very well be one of the last at the long-standing Catalan track, with Madrid taking over the official Spanish Grand Prix moniker from next season onward.
While the headline change for this weekend's race is the FIA's tightening up on wing flexibility, something they announced some time ago, there have been a number of minor alterations to the track's layout for this weekend.
A number of white lines (which typically denote track limits) have been realigned on corner exits, potentially giving drivers a little more leeway to wring their cars' necks through the turns.
FIA reveal track changes for Spanish Grand Prix
An official FIA document detailed the changes, saying: "The guardrail on the RHS approaching Turn 1 was replaced by a concrete wall with debris fences. "Turn 2 exit: realigned the white line.
"Turn 5 exit: realigned the white line and paint a blue line behind the white line.
"Turn 9 exit: realigned the white line and paint a blue line behind the white line.
"Turn 10 exit: realigned the white line and paint a blue line behind the white line.
"Turn 12 exit: realigned the white line and paint a blue line behind the white line.
"Turn 14: realigned the white line and paint a blue line behind the white line.
"New fences to protect the Marshals Posts."
This weekend's race will see the end of a European triple-header at traditional tracks, from Imola, through Monaco and to Barcelona, which are storied for their respective histories but have failed to produce great racing in the modern era of massive cars.
