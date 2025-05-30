Max Verstappen reveals animal terror as cat derails race
Max Verstappen reveals animal terror as cat derails race
Max Verstappen has an enviable lifestyle - a superyacht, private jet, loving family...and three cats!
Sometimes it's hard for a young woman such as myself to relate to Formula 1 drivers because 1) they are all men, 2) they are millionaires and 3) most have a penchant for road cycling and I can’t ride a bike.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
However, Max Verstappen straddles that fine line between elusive sporting millionaire whilst also being somewhat relatable, and today’s story further emphasises that dichotomy.
Unlike his rival Lewis Hamilton he doesn’t care for the Met Gala or Hollywood, nor does he prance around the world shirtless unlike some…
Instead, Verstappen seems content with family life; his partner Kelly Piquet, step-daughter Penelope and newborn daughter Lily.
If you’re familiar with the Verstappen household at all, you will also know they own several pets, a wee-sausage dog called Nino and three cats Donatello, Jimmy and Sassy - the latter two named after Monaco nightclubs, which is basically as F1 as things can get.
So then! Three cats and a dog! AND Max Verstappen! What could possibly go wrong?
All is not well in the Verstappen animal kingdom
During an appearance on Red Bull podcast/chat show/Verstappen yap-session, Talking Bull, Verstappen revealed that there isn’t harmony in his animal kingdom.
“Nino’s actually very sweet to be honest. He does terrorise the cats a bit,” Verstappen explained.
It’s not just Nino who is a menace however, with the cats also hoping to hijack Verstappen’s flourishing career as a sim racer.
“Nino has tried [to sit on my lap while I race] but the cats try that as well. Sometimes I have a cat stuck between the pedals!” Verstappen continued in reference to his sim rig set-up at home.
Which is where Verstappen’s relatability comes in (you see this article has what you would call a cyclical structure).
As a cat owner who works from home, my writing has been disrupted by my cat throwing up whilst I try to whip up an Australian Grand Prix race report at 4am.
Chris Deeley only has to turn his back for a second and his cats have ripped up the stair carpet and torn down the curtains. Writing about F1 - it’s all glamour!
So, what is the moral of this story then? Basically, if you want to sim race or to get any work done, don’t get a cat.
