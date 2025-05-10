Lewis Hamilton beats A-List names for prestigious Met Gala title

close global

Lewis Hamilton has surpassed a host of A-List names to be named the Met Gala’s best-dressed male at the 2025 event.

The seven-time world champion co-chaired this year’s annual Gala, titled ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, but few honoured the theme as well as Hamilton, whose 2025 look earned him the accolade of ‘Best-Dressed Man’ from GQ Magazine.

Hamilton beat several A-List names to take the top spot, including fellow co-chair Colman Domingo, actor Andrew Scott, singer-songwriter Burna Boy and designer Tom Ford - who, confusingly, did not wear Tom Ford to the event.

GQ named the intricate details included on Hamilton’s outfit as one of its strengths, his sash embellished with cowrie shells a nod to African culture, whilst his cropped ivory jacket referenced Cab Calloway - an American jazz artist whose vocals defined the swing era as a performer at Harlem’s infamous ‘Cotton Club’.

Who designed Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 Met Gala look?

Hamilton’s ivory suit came to life with the help of British designer Grace Wales Bonner and stylist Eric McNeal, and the champion shared behind-the-scenes inspiration boards of how the look came together, which included pictures of Calloway.

Wales Bonner dressed additional celebrities FKA Twigs - who also celebrated the Harlem Renaissance with her Josephine Baker inspired and Swarovski adorned flapper dress - alongside Jeff Goldblum and Omar Apollo.

Hamilton revealed after the event that he purchased an entire table at the Met Gala to honour black women, with the guests including Regina King, Lauryn Hill, Jordan Casteel, Ming Smith, Adrienne Warren, Danielle Deadwyler, Lorna Simpson, and Radhika Jones.

The act earnt him praise from 1996 world champion Damon Hill, who shared the news story on Instagram alongside the caption: “The Gallant Sir Lewis."

Hamilton was highly sought after at the Met Gala, and a clip of actress Anne Hathaway has since gone viral after she blushed when she confessed she was ‘looking forward’ to meeting Hamilton.

