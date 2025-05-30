FIA announce punishment for bizarre trouser-related infraction

The FIA have announced a punishment for an unusual infringement at the Spanish Grand Prix this week.

The motorsport governing body announced a punishment for Sebastian Montoya's Prema team, because...his physio wasn't wearing long trousers in the pit lane. Yes, really.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

To be clear, Montoya's physio was wearing clothes. The complaint was that his trousers weren't long enough. He wasn't just hanging it all out there. He had shorts on.

Prema were fined €500 for the infraction, which they must transfer to the FIA within 48 hours – presumably risking an escalation of the fine if they fail to comply.

FIA fine F2 team for shorts-clad physio

The official statement announcing the penalty described the infringement as follows: "The physio of Car 9 (Montoya) was not in compliance with Article 22.15 by failing to wear long trousers in the pit lane."

It continued to note that the race stewards examined photographic and video evidence to confirm the dastardly crime of wearing shorts on a hot day, saying: The Stewards examined photographic evidence and reviewed the pit lane cameras.

"They summoned and heard the team representative (document 15). The team representative explained that the man wearing shorts was the physio of Car 9 not an operational team personnel member.

"The Race Director reminded the following to all the teams in Event Notes in Jeddah (item 28.1) and in the Driver’s and Team Managers meeting: 'Article 22.15 of the Sporting Regulations states” all team and technical personnel must wear long trousers in the pit lane during all practiced sessions and the races.

"'Teams are reminded that this includes all personnel working near the car including physios, mechanics, engineers, etc.'"

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Verstappen and title rival post IDENTICAL times as Hamilton suffers at Spanish Grand Prix

Related