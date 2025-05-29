FIA announce mandatory tyre rule at Spanish Grand Prix after Monaco change

The FIA have confirmed a tyre change for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, in a change from the requirements set at the Monaco GP.

Formula 1’s mandatory two-stop race failed to liven up the spectacle at last Sunday’s Monaco GP, with the lack of overtaking opportunities still apparent and the imposed strategy leading to 'unsporting' claims from drivers.

For the Monaco GP, the softest set of Pirelli tyre compounds were used, with the C6 acting as the soft tyre, but F1’s tyre supplier have changed this for the upcoming race in Barcelona.

A harder set of tyres will be brought to the Spanish GP with the C3 acting as the soft tyre, C2 as medium and C1 as the hard compound, as revealed in an official FIA statement.

Pirelli’s return to a harder compound is due to the high demands the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya places on the tyres.

Huge F1 changes expected for Spanish GP

The Spanish GP also marks a turning point in the 2025 season for F1 teams, as they prepare for the FIA’s stricter tests on flexible front wings.

As a result, teams such as Ferrari will bring updated parts to their car in line with the new technical directive, with Barcelona make or break for the Scuderia.

Ferrari are believed to have installed a minimum amount of flex on their wings in 2025 in comparison to rivals McLaren, who have held an advantage at the top of the field since the season-opening Australian GP.

The level of flex on front wings will be reduced from 15mm of movement to 10mm, just months after tighter rear wing restrictions were implemented at the Chinese GP.

