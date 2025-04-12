Montoya reveals bizarre 'astronaut suit' in Bahrain training prep

Sebastian Montoya has revealed his intense preparations for this weekend's Formula 2 action in Bahrain, with the heat expected to be a challenge across all three series' racing.

Alongside F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix, fans will also be treated to a sprint and feature race in Formula 3 and Formula 2, as motorsport’s young racing stars get to grips with the scorching circuit in Sakhir.

With temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in the day, drivers such as Montoya have also revealed their extensive preparations to be able to handle the heat.

Speaking on Friday in Bahrain he said: "With my trainer we’ve heard that it’s going to be a hot one so I actually bought a sauna suit that I’ve been using at home to train.

"You just sweat and sweat and sweat. I've been on the treadmill for an hour just running in this kind of astronaut-looking suit. And then additionally you have to hydrate quite a lot throughout the weekend."

"At the end of the day if you’re in the car and you’re thinking ‘oh my god my steering wheel is too heavy’ or 'it's really hot’, that takes your attention away from driving. So you have to do as much preparation as you can."

Montoya continues F2 season in Bahrain

Montoya is currently competing in his first season of F2 but has only completed one sprint race so far this season after the feature race was cancelled in Melbourne.

The 20-year-old previously raced in F3 where his best finish in the drivers’ championship was 16th in 2023, and he did not claim a single victory in the series.

Montoya’s name may be familiar with motorsport audiences, with the youngster being the son of former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, a seven-time grand prix winner.

The Columbian driver also enjoyed a racing career in American racing series' NASCAR and IndyCar, but since leaving full-time motorsport instead focuses on mentoring his son Sebastian.

