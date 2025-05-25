Kelly Piquet calls for baby 'help' with hilarious Friends reference amid Max Verstappen absence

close global

Kelly Piquet has shared an insight into motherhood to her fans on social media, after she re-posted an Instagram reel that summarised her experience.

Whilst Piquet’s partner Max Verstappen raced at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, the Brazilian stayed away from the F1 paddock following the birth of her second daughter - Lily Verstappen-Piquet.

On the Sunday of a race weekend, Piquet shared a light-hearted reel to her Instagram story about the challenges of motherhood which depicted a confused Phoebe from Friends running to different responsibilities such as 'showering' and 'eating'.

Piquet captioned the video on her socials with a ‘help’ and a laughing face emoji, as she shared the relatable insight into parenthood.

Piquet and Verstappen welcome first child

Not only do Piquet and Verstappen have a newborn baby in their lives, but also Piquet’s daughter from her relationship with Daniil Kyvat - Penelope.

Verstappen appears content with family life however, as he opted to miss the premiere for the drivers of the F1 movie in Monaco earlier this week to remain at home.

Following the 2025 Monaco GP, Verstappen revealed his plans and instead of joining the rest of F1’s stars out partying, he instead returned to home comforts.

“Luckily going home doesn't take so long! A bit of relaxing, having some food, watching the Indy 500,” he said after the race.

F1 Standings

