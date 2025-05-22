Max Verstappen ditches huge F1 event in surprise snub

Max Verstappen has re-adopted his Franz Hermann monicker this week, skipping an event attended by Formula 1's 19 other drivers.

The Dutchman's pseudonym first became public when he drove in a Nurburgring Endurance Series test in a Ferrari 296 GT3 earlier this month.

However, to avoid the attention of the media and fans, Verstappen competed under a fake name - Franz Hermann - with the media banned from covering his laps around the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Following the test, Verstappen’s secret identity was fully uncovered and Franz Hermann has since become popular with F1 fans, with the sport itself even in on the joke in Imola.

Instead of Verstappen's name on the timing sheets after FP1, F1 replaced it with Franz Hermann and was shared on social media.

Now, not long after Franz Hermann’s reveal to the world, the name has been spotted again - and was utilised to skip a major F1 event.

Max Verstappen skips F1 movie screening

F1’s stars assembled in Monaco on Wednesday evening and were treated to the first screening of the F1 movie, which will be released in theatres on June 25.

Each seat in the cinema was reserved with the name of the drivers and team principals who were invited to attend, and those who had gathered were photographed after the event in the cinema.

However, there was a crucial driver missing, with four-time world champion Verstappen not in the photo alongside Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

It is unknown what Stroll’s other commitments were, but Verstappen’s activities were plain to see online as he took part in an online racing stream, once again under the name Franz Hermann.

Verstappen’s set-up was completed with a hot pink steering reel, as he skipped the major event in the F1 calendar and demonstrated just how committed he is to racing.

