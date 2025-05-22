Max Verstappen ditches huge F1 event in surprise snub
Max Verstappen ditches huge F1 event in surprise snub
Max Verstappen has re-adopted his Franz Hermann monicker this week, skipping an event attended by Formula 1's 19 other drivers.
The Dutchman's pseudonym first became public when he drove in a Nurburgring Endurance Series test in a Ferrari 296 GT3 earlier this month.
However, to avoid the attention of the media and fans, Verstappen competed under a fake name - Franz Hermann - with the media banned from covering his laps around the Nurburgring Nordschleife
Following the test, Verstappen’s secret identity was fully uncovered and Franz Hermann has since become popular with F1 fans, with the sport itself even in on the joke in Imola.
Instead of Verstappen's name on the timing sheets after FP1, F1 replaced it with Franz Hermann and was shared on social media.
Now, not long after Franz Hermann’s reveal to the world, the name has been spotted again - and was utilised to skip a major F1 event.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo
Max Verstappen skips F1 movie screening
F1’s stars assembled in Monaco on Wednesday evening and were treated to the first screening of the F1 movie, which will be released in theatres on June 25.
Each seat in the cinema was reserved with the name of the drivers and team principals who were invited to attend, and those who had gathered were photographed after the event in the cinema.
However, there was a crucial driver missing, with four-time world champion Verstappen not in the photo alongside Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
It is unknown what Stroll’s other commitments were, but Verstappen’s activities were plain to see online as he took part in an online racing stream, once again under the name Franz Hermann.
Verstappen’s set-up was completed with a hot pink steering reel, as he skipped the major event in the F1 calendar and demonstrated just how committed he is to racing.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari boss makes Lewis Hamilton plea after slow start
- 8 minutes ago
Max Verstappen ditches huge F1 event in surprise snub
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star injured in wreck confirms return date and Cup Series appearance
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Charlotte start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 15:00
NASCAR insider reveals important Christopher Bell team change
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star says Michael Jordan call 'meant the world' to him
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul