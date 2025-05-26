Lewis Hamilton baffled by Ferrari race strategy in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton cut a less than delighted figure after this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion admitted that he had no explanation for his relative lack of performance, although his fifth place finish matched his second best result of the season.

Hamilton finished 50 seconds behind winner Lando Norris in a race which saw all but the top five finishers lapped at least once, admitting that he wasn't sure what he was competing for during the race.

The Brit's team-mate Charles Leclerc finished second, just a handful of second behind Norris, but Hamilton was notably off the pace of the hometown driver all weekend.

Hamilton: I didn't know what I was fighting for

The FIA introduced a rule which meant that every team had to put (or at least change tyres, red flag changes included) twice, intended to make the race more exciting. Unfortunately, the race disappointed.

Hamilton said after the race: "I can’t comment on the rest of the race, for me I was in the middle of nowhere. I started seventh, was behind two cars for some time, managed to clear them, then I was in no man's land after that.

"The gap was relatively big and I was not racing anyone. I needed a safety car or something but it didn't happen. It was pretty straightforward from there.

"The information wasn't that clear. I didn't know what I was fighting for. Was I fighting for the next spot ahead? I wasn't anywhere near the guys in front."

