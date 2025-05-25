Sky Sports F1 forced to issue apology after star driver swears during LIVE interview
Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby was forced to apologise live on air at the Monaco Grand Prix after a driver swore during the interview.
Despite the often colourful language of F1 drivers from their team radio messages, Sky attempts to keep its live coverage family friendly regardless of the time of broadcast.
However, Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar had other ideas when he appeared on Sky’s coverage following qualifying at the Monaco GP - after he secured a spectacular P5 grid slot following Lewis Hamilton’s three-place penalty.
Hadjar also discussed his crash during FP2 on Friday, where the Frenchman made contact with the barriers not once - but twice - and he issued an X-rated response to the Sky team.
There were though no blunders from Hadjar on race day as he claimed an impressive sixth place for the Racing Bulls.
“I was a bit p***ed!” he said which forced Lazenby to deliver an apology live on air after the blunder.
Hadjar’s rollercoaster Monaco Grand Prix weekend
Hadjar’s rookie tendencies came to light during free practice on Friday, where he collided with the barriers at the Nouvelle Chicane during FP2 and brought out a red flag.
The 20-year-old then caused a yellow flag after a second meeting with the barriers, and said on team radio: "Man… I am so stupid! I think I’m just dumb."
During the opening round of the season in Australia, Hadjar also made a major error and crashed on the formation lap during his first race in F1, but since then has learnt from his mistakes and fought back stronger.
Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive season with Racing Bulls where he has comprehensively beaten team-mate Liam Lawson, and found himself frequently in contention for points across the opening eight rounds.
