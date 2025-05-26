FIA announce post-race Monaco Grand Prix inspection as Lewis Hamilton Ferrari samples taken

Lewis Hamilton was subject to a post-race inspection at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the FIA confirming that samples had been taken from his Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s Monaco GP weekend was undone when he received a three-place grid penalty after he impeded rival Max Verstappen during qualifying, and was forced to start P7 and behind Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton managed to recover into P5, but the weekend was still undoubtedly difficult for the Brit, especially as his team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed second and a return for Ferrari on the podium.

Following the 2025 Monaco GP, the FIA announced their list of post-race inspections with Hamilton’s car amongst the drivers involved in the standard procedure.

Hamilton had a fuel and oil sample taken from his car, where analysis of both were found to be consistent with the regulations and the champion passed all inspections.

Hamilton’s Monaco GP slump

Hamilton finished 51 seconds behind race winner Lando Norris in Monaco, and was left bewildered after the race where he revealed he felt like he was nowhere throughout the 78-lap outing.

An awkward moment surfaced over team radio once the chequered flag had been waved, where Adami confirmed Hamilton’s finishing position and the champion proceeded to thank his race engineer.

However, a long silence ensued to which Hamilton asked ‘are you upset with me or something’ which was once again met with silence from Adami.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur later confirmed that this was intentional, with the team not speaking to Hamilton at corners so he could concentrate and that the champion was not upset with the team.

