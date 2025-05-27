close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

A Ferrari Formula 1 GTA 5 mod has appeared on social media, with the clip also poking fun at the Scuderia.

The mod depicted Charles Leclerc sneaking through the pit lane and enjoying some mischief in the McLaren garage, throwing a detonator in both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s cars.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race Monaco GP inspection as FIA issue late penalty

However, the true joke was aimed at Ferrari, with Leclerc’s character returning to his own garage where he was not greeted by the SF-25, but a fully sized red tractor.

The whole clip took place with the Mission Impossible theme music in the background, as F1 met the gaming world.

Ferrari’s nightmare 2025 subject of joke

Until the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari lacked pace in comparison to their rivals but Leclerc managed to claim the team’s second grand prix podium this year.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand, finished a staggering 51 seconds behind eventual race winner Norris in another miserable weekend for the Ferrari driver.

Prior to the race, Hamilton and Leclerc looked like they had pace in Monaco but a three-place grid drop undid the champion's weekend and both drivers were unable to progress during the race.

Despite Ferrari's nightmare start to the season, the team have closed in on Red Bull in the constructors’ standings and are now within a point for third place.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren FIA Lando Norris
Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent
F1 Social

Ferrari depart from iconic red for Monaco Grand Prix...but Lewis Hamilton is absent

  • May 20, 2025 19:55
Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles
Ferrari

Ferrari ABSENCE hurting team amid Lewis Hamilton struggles

  • May 20, 2025 12:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 star mocks rival after controversial FIA penalty at Monaco GP

  • 20 minutes ago
F1 Social

Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star George Russell calls for Monaco Grand Prix overhaul

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton joined by A-list star months after romance rumours swirl

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • Today 07:42
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x