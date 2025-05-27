Sneaky Ferrari F1 plot revealed in stunning GTA 5 mod

A Ferrari Formula 1 GTA 5 mod has appeared on social media, with the clip also poking fun at the Scuderia.

The mod depicted Charles Leclerc sneaking through the pit lane and enjoying some mischief in the McLaren garage, throwing a detonator in both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s cars.

However, the true joke was aimed at Ferrari, with Leclerc’s character returning to his own garage where he was not greeted by the SF-25, but a fully sized red tractor.

The whole clip took place with the Mission Impossible theme music in the background, as F1 met the gaming world.

Ferrari’s nightmare 2025 subject of joke

Until the Monaco Grand Prix, Ferrari lacked pace in comparison to their rivals but Leclerc managed to claim the team’s second grand prix podium this year.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand, finished a staggering 51 seconds behind eventual race winner Norris in another miserable weekend for the Ferrari driver.

Prior to the race, Hamilton and Leclerc looked like they had pace in Monaco but a three-place grid drop undid the champion's weekend and both drivers were unable to progress during the race.

Despite Ferrari's nightmare start to the season, the team have closed in on Red Bull in the constructors’ standings and are now within a point for third place.

