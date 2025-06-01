Christian Horner makes statement on Red Bull exit plan

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up on his plans for his Formula 1 retirement.

The long-time team boss insisted that he's not looking to hang up his headset in the near future, but claimed that he 'could quit tomorrow' if he decided that was best for him.

Horner spent much of his answer to Bild talking about his achievements rather than answering the question ('have you had second thoughts about your future?'), listing the titles Red Bull have won under his stewardship and noting that he's still in the younger 50% of team principals in the sport.

When asked what he's likely to do when he finally does leave the sport, Horner revealed his affinity for horses and 'animals in general', saying he plans to spend more time with his family in the countryside.

Horner: I have nothing to prove to anyone

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Horner said: "Red Bull has always been my first port of call and I can't imagine doing anything else. If I wanted to, I could quit tomorrow. I have won more races than any other team principal. I have won 14 world championship titles. I don't have to prove anything to anyone anymore.

"If I were to stop tomorrow, I would have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of - even though I am the fourth youngest team principal at the age of 51. But I don't want to stop yet. My job is more than just a job. I feel connected to the racing team."

The British team boss insisted that not even last year's unsettled season with Red Bull had him making plans for retirement, adding: "I haven't thought about that yet, but after all the travelling I've done over the past few years, I would obviously like to spend more time with my family.

"We like being in the countryside. I like horses and animals in general because they have no expectations of you."

