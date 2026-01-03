Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has offered a reason for Red Bull legend Helmut Marko's recent departure from the team.

Marko recently retired from his role as motorsport advisor, a role that he had held for 20 years.

The Austrian has overseen a plethora of young talent becoming F1 stars through the Red Bull driver academy, most famously Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, two four-time world champions.

But Marko has now opted to depart his role, following a 2025 season in which Verstappen missed out on a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title by just two points.

Now, Schumacher has said that Marko may have left knowing that his former young protege Verstappen no longer needs him, with the Dutchman seemingly able to get the best out of whatever car he's driving.

"Everything in life has its time," Schumacher told Sport1. "Dr. Marko consciously chose this moment, and he deserves the utmost respect for that.

"He still had a contract - all that fuss in a certain German tabloid was nonsense. Sometimes you should do your research. He could have stayed, but he saw that the world championship had been narrowly missed; perhaps he wasn't entirely satisfied with himself either. And he saw what had become of Max.

"This role at Max's side simply wasn't necessary anymore, and constantly flying around the world at over 80 years old is no small feat.

"Marko always said he and Dietrich Mateschitz led the team in a direct and efficient manner. When you're suddenly sitting in board meetings with eight people, it's a completely different world."

How did Marko tell Verstappen about his departure?

Speaking to Dutch media following the news of his exit from F1, Marko himself revealed how his decision to leave the team really unfolded, sharing how he eventually got to break the news to Verstappen.

"Did you know that I also had to inform Max of my decision over the phone?," he asked the Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, before sharing his annoyance at how he was robbed of the chance to inform his star driver that he would be leaving face to face.

"Because we were still fully fighting for the championship, I decided to wait. I didn't want to bother Max with it," Marko shared.

"We were all supposed to have a dinner together in Dubai on Monday, which Max would also be attending. I wanted to tell him myself, but logistical circumstances forced Verstappen to cancel. So I called him as soon as I got home.

"It was melancholic," the 82-year-old continued. "We told each other that we'd never dared to dream of our achievements. Max said we'd see each other soon. Of all the drivers, I've built the closest bond with him over the years. We don't need to say much. A few words are enough to understand each other's feelings. I can say it was an emotional phone call, yes."

